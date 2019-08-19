Sye Raa teaser thrills mega fans

By | Published: 9:22 pm

It is a ripe time for the Mega fans as they are excited with the updates around the movie. The making video release of Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Ra, and Pawan Kalyan’s voice-over to the film swept the fans off their feet.

And now, the teaser release of Sye Ra pushed the fans into a celebratory mood. In so far as Telugu is considered, the teaser is being directly released through Konidela Productions’ YouTube channel. But for Hindi, a grand gala function is going to mark the event, since the teaser is programmed to be unsheathed for Bollywood media specially. Already the making video has set the fans’ imagination afire with its fantastic visuals.

Now, the presence of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, who are well-known to Bollywood, at the media interaction there, will certainly give the movie a fillip in the Hindi filmdom. In case of Pawan, cinematically speaking, fans have been missing him. His comeback even if it’s for a voice-over for Sye Ra opening scenes, seem to appease the fans with a sense of satisfaction. They seem to be taking it as ‘The boss is back’.