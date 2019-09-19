Sye Raa trailer set to take social media by storm

By | Published: 9:35 pm 9:36 pm

The stunning visuals in the trailer of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa caught the attention of not just the mega fans but also of moviegoers across the country. At the recent trailer launch event, director Surender Reddy spoke about the impeccable preparation that the actor underwent to get into the skin of the character.

The Megastar’s expressions and ferocity exuded in every movement of the eye and intensity of each gesture while gallantly handling a galloping horse are sure to impress viewers and fans alike, said the director.Surender Reddy was also highly applauded by all for bringing a larger-than-life personality on to the celluloid with a legendary actor portraying the role.

“I could get the needed guts from Chiranjeevi sir himself as I recollected the way he came up the ladder with perseverance backed by sheer persistence, and learnt how dedication and devotion he has for his craft helped him in his career,” shared Surender who thanks the Megastar and Ram Charan who were instrumental in encouraging him to direct the film.

“I’m forever thankful to them for the support they extended to me at every stage of filming the movie,” he added. Surender reiterated that Sye Raa was not a fabricated story, but a real one based on a true story. “We have to present all that had occurred in the history. The emotional drive of the character right from the beginning till the end will positively substantiate the ending,” he said.

Ram Charan, who was also present during the trailer launch, added to the excitement of the viewers by confirming that Power Star Pawan Kalyan has given his voice-over to the film.To honour the patriotic warrior of the Indian subcontinent, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Ram Charan said that he would help the entire village where Narasimha Reddy was born, and not just his family alone. “This is our tribute to a matchless fighter like him,” said Ram Charan, making his intentions crystal clear.

