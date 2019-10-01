Sye Raa was a learning experience for Surender

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Despite many years of experience in the field, when it came to making Sye Raa, director Surender Reddy’s experience making the film was like learning everything afresh, whether it was technical aspects or production values. He is also quick to admit that he can’t imagine anyone else playing the gallant character called Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy other than Chiranjeevi.

“There were many freedom fighters in every State in those days. But the glaring contrast between them and Sye Raa is that he emerged from the people, whereas the other fighters had their own armies and were buttressed by a certain mechanism.

But, we can’t call him a Robin Hood. The British army desperately tried to stigmatise him as a dacoit. Even then despotic rulers could not stamp him as a dacoit. It was all was properly recorded in the gazettes available in Chennai,” shares Surender Reddy.

The director is also full of praise for Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan and lauds them for their tremendous effort in creating a film of this scale. “They are great as far as Sye Raa is concerned, not me,” adds the director.

Referring to the wide fanfare enjoyed by Chiranjeevi, he says, “The character is like a dream in his mind and heart and I’m sure fans are also waiting to see him on-screen.’ On his experience working with Ram Charan who turned producer for the film, he says he didn’t find any difference in him, whether it is in capacity of an actor or producer.

“I did not find any difference. As a producer, he is one of the best out there. Nearly all the actors in the film are superstars in their respective languages. He treated all of them with utmost respect and dignity. The way he organised each and every thing for the crew during the shooting is really amazing,” says Surender Reddy.

