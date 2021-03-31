Syed Sohel Ryan’s movie to start shooting

The ‘Bigg Boss’ fame is making his entry into Telugu filmdom

Telugu Bigg Boss season 4 fame Syed Sohel Ryan will be making his acting debut on silver screen soon. The untitled movie is being produced by Appi Reddy and Sajjala Ravi Reddy jointly under Mic Movies banner which had earlier produced movies like George Reddy and Pressure Cooker. Srinivas Vinjanampati will be directing the movie.

Roopa Koduvayur, who made her presence felt with the movie Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, is the leading lady and plays the love interest of Sohel.

The untitled movie tells the story of a new-age drama mirroring the contemporary issues in the country. Actor Sohel said during the launch of the movie, “Women would take pride in themselves after coming out of the theatres. The movie will surely uplift their spirits. It has everything to give full entertainment. Happy to be associated with the Mic Movies.”

The movie will soon kick-start the shooting and the cast will soon be announced, said the makers. Music is being composed by Shravan Bharadwaj while Nizar Shafi is the cinematographer.

