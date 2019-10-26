Syedna inaugurates century old Bohra Masjid

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Syedna Muffadil Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of Bohra’s inaugurated Masjid e Burhani at Hussaini Alam on Saturday.

The renovated century-old Masjid e Burhani is named after the spiritual leader’s father late Syedna Burhanuddin (the 52nd Dai e Matlaq) and was built by grandfather Syedna Tahir Saifuddin (the 51st Dai-e-Matlaq) at Hussaini Alam in Hyderabad.

The community Masjid was renovated and the spiritual leader inaugurated it on Saturday by offering Maghreb prayers. The three storied Masjid can accommodate 2500 people at once with two floors dedicated for female members of the community.

Speaking after inaugurating the Masjid, Syedna gave the message of humanity, fraternity and peace. He advised the community members to be diligent in their moral and religious conduct. The spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community is on his maiden visit to Hyderabad after his anointment as the 53rd spiritual leader of the community.

