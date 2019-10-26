Syedna to inaugurate Bohra Masjid on Saturday

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Dr Syedna Muffadil Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader, will inaugurate the Masjid e Burhani at Hussaini Alam in the city on Saturday. Syedna is on his maiden visit to Hyderabad after his anointment as the 53rd spiritual leader of the Bohra community and will be meeting traders and senior members of the community. Two of the three floors of the Masjid have been reserved for women members of the community and a total of 2,500 persons can offer the prayer at once.

In Hyderabad, the spiritual leader will be staying at Hussaini Villa at Red Hills and will address the community members at Majid e Mohammadi there. He will also inaugurate the Smart Kitchen at the centre at Red Hills, according to a press release. He advised the people to uphold cleanliness, undertake plantation and keep surroundings hygienic outdoors and indoors.

