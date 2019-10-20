Syedna to inaugurate Masjid in Secunderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq (spiritual leader) and head of Dawoodi Bohra community will formally inaugurate a Masjid in Secunderabad during his 10-day sojourn in twin cities.

The spiritual leader will also participate in various socio-cultural programs including a trade fair and a mass marriage ceremony known as Rasme Saifee. Syedna TUS will also meet with local community members, enquire their well-being and bless them with his guidance and benedictions. Senior government officials of the State, businessmen and sportsmen are also expected to meet him and discuss areas of mutual interest.

During his maiden visit to the city on Saturday, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community addressed thousands of community members who have gathered to commemorate the occasion of Chehlum commemoration of 40th day martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s SAW grandson, Imam Husain AS, who was slain on the scorching sands of Karbala, Iraq. During his sermon in Saifee Masjid in Trimulgherry, Syedna Saifuddin TUS counselled community members to be compassionate towards fellow men in the society, urged them to remain patriotic and law-abiding citizens of the nation while emphasizing the importance of education, environmental awareness and maintaining cleanliness of surroundings as well as heart and mind.

Syedna Saifuddin arrived in Secunderabad on Friday from Indonesia. Upon his arrival at the airport, he was warmly received by MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao and senior members of the community. Around 8000 Dawoodi Bohras reside in Secunderabad & Hyderabad. Over 80% are entrepreneurs and businessmen engaged in the trade of hardware and building materials, manufacturing, IT and architecture, among others.

Over 17, 000 Dawoodi Bohras from neighbouring States and even from abroad have joined the locals to commemorate this occasion with Syedna.

