Syminaret concludes on a high note in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Syminaret, the annual two day student fest of Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad was hosted on Friday and Saturday.

This year’s theme was ‘Indian cinema’ and all the events revolved around the same. The first day of Syminaret had scores of events varying from sports to cultural and from academic to fun minute games.

Inaugurating the event, actor Piyush Mishra spoke about his journey in theatre and on the big screen. The fest had participation of scores of students from various colleges who shared their experiences.

The walls at event were decorated with posters of movies and artists of the Indian Cinema while flea market, food stalls and art exhibitions became centre of attraction. The fest provided a platform for talented students to join and celebrate this day of togetherness, a press release said.

