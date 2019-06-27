Synchrony donates a cornea transport van to LV Prasad Eye Institute

By | Published: 5:03 pm

Hyderabad: As part of their ‘All for Eyes’ initiative, Synchrony, a consumer financial services company, donated a cornea transport van to L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI). The van will enable the LVPEI team to reach cornea donors and help ensure the corneas are delivered in a timely manner to patients in need, according to a press release.

Kurt Grossheim, Chief Operating Officer, Synchrony, and Andy Ponneri, SVP, Business Leader – India, Synchrony, along with others presented the fully-equipped transport van to LVPEI staff and said, “We are pleased to continue to support the L V Prasad Eye Institute’s mission of taking eye care closer to the doorsteps of rural communities”.

Over the past three years, Synchrony has facilitated more than 7,000 cornea replacement donations through the company’s ‘All for Eyes’ initiative with L V Prasad Institute.

