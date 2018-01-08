By | Published: 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu television anchor M attended the counseling session at the Traffic Institute at Goshamahal​ here on Monday​. He was accompanied by his father.

Pradeep, one of the leading anchors was caught drunk ​during a vehicle checking drive last week. His Blood Alcohol Concentration levels were 178 mg/ml.

As any other drunk driver caught by the Traffic Police, Pradeep too had to undergo ​the counseling session​. However he claimed that owning to his busy schedule and pre​-​planned shoots, he could not attend ​the session last week, he said in a short video which he had released to the media earlier .

According to police, the anchor was caught at Jubilee Hills Road No 45. “He was in an inebriated condition and was driving the vehicle. His Blood Alcohol Concentration levels were above permissible limits as well.​”​

Police ​had ​seized ​his BMW car and ​asked ​the anchor to appear for counseling.