T-app to continue

By | Published: 12:40 am 10:45 pm

When the bell rings, you run home, unburden your school bag only to pack the books in a lighter bag and run straight to a tuition centre. Home tuitions no longer are permitted to neighbourhood teachers or just the five-subject ritual, as apps have bettered the way we perceive the concept of tuitions and the tutors alike.

For the likes of Ashwini Vemupati, apps like Level App are the perfect way to earn using your skill. “These are localised, target-specific and give an opportunity for those who cannot take time out on a regular basis to attend classes. Such apps have the flexibility for both student and teachers to choose a timing of convenience,” she says.

Subjects listed on these platforms start with simple skills like basic math and go till chemical engineering. However, the authenticity of such apps need to be verified time and again to avoid misuse, adds Ashwini. “For entry-level learning, these apps are arguably good, controlled platforms for both students and tutors. But, I doubt if it will work for technical subjects or those that require a skilled tutor. You cannot substitute a classroom with an app,” she shares.

LevelApp

Having both online video calling and in-person tutoring, LevelApp is an umbrella platform to learn any sport, skill or topic listed on the application. The app even has a website dedicated for its services and has an aesthetic interface that makes the process easier than ever. What’s more? The Hyderabad-based makers have a pay-per-minute model that lets tutors monetise their skill, at their rates.

Genext Tutors

A tutor-centric platform, this application lets teachers rate themselves based on subjects and their level of proficiency with them. The app also provides parent-tutor interaction and leaves much room for study progress with an option to share status, performance and generate practice tests for the learners.

Tuition Kar Lo

Another region specific app, Tuition Kar Lo connects teachers across the country and manages their class timings and student lists. While registering as a tutor costs you Rs 300, searching for tutors and slotting classes are done free of cost.

