T-Consult app launched in Karimnagar

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:50 pm 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender launched the T-Consult telemedicine project in Karimnagar to provide tele-consultations through a video link. The project will start from Jammikunta constituency and will be extended to the entire Karimnagar district.

The app acts as a key link connecting medical professional, patients and local pharmacy stores. The Minister, who launched the services virtually on Friday, lauded the efforts of software professionals body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), which pioneered the telemedicine project effort. T-Consult aided people staying at home and maintain physical distancing have access to medical consultations virtually, he said.

He also appreciated the various efforts that TITA, its partners and affiliates have undertaken as part of their efforts to fight coronavirus. He made the inaugural call using the T-Consult Karimnagar Platform and interacted with psychologist Dr C Veerender and Swasha Hospitals chief Dr Vishnum Rao Veerapaneni.

TITA Global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said T-Consult was already launched in four other districts – Narayanpet, Yadadri Bhongir, Mulugu and Medak — and has proved effective in offering consultation to people in the times of lockdown.