T-Hub announces partnership with Startup Genome

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub on Thursday announced its partnership with Startup Genome to promote India’s innovation and startup ecosystem. Startup Genome, which is a research and policy advisory organisation for governments committed to advance their startup ecosystems, the partnership with T-Hub will lead to the inclusion of Hyderabad’s notable startups in Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) in the 2020 edition. The report will also provide timely insights into the impact of COVID-19 on startup ecosystems globally.

Through Startup Genome, T-Hub joins as a global member network of the startup ecosystem to support growth for startups everywhere. The membership will strengthen T-Hub’s activities and bring new ideas and approaches focused on global peer-learning and the sharing of best practices. In addition, the ecosystem office at T-Hub along with Startup Genome will continue to support the domestic innovation ecosystem through capacity building initiatives.

Based on the connections made via T-Hub, Startup Genome will rely on a variety of metrics to quantify the success and areas of opportunity in the ecosystem and present the metrics in the GSER.

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said, “T-Hub is an innovation ecosystem enabler, driven by creating meaningful impact for startups, corporates, governments and academia, amongst others. We are excited to partner with Startup Genome to create thought leadership in the space of building innovation ecosystems to help other ecosystems globally. T-Hub’s new partnership with Startup Genome will create a variety of opportunities for Hyderabad-based startups to receive national and international exposure.”

