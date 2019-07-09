T-Hub, Beanstalk to boost AgTech startups

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem, in association with Beanstalk AgTech, a challenge-led innovation company linking global technology to the food chain system across the Asia-Pacific region, announced applications to the Graft Aus-Ind AgTech Market Access Program.

The intensive two-and-a-half-month programme will benefit 12 startups every year, and is supported by the Australia India Council, Grains Research and Development Corporation, Birchip Cropping Group, FarmLink, and the Telangana and Australian Governments.

Global AgTech startups with disruptive technologies and the potential to address the challenges faced by the Indian and Australian agricultural sector are eligible for the program. Interested startups can apply online.

The shortlisted startups will receive virtual coaching and access to information and strategies to approach the Indian and Australian agricultural industry, followed by 10 days of field experience in both markets.

T-Hub will enable Australian entrepreneurs to offer solutions for the Indian agricultural market. Simultaneously, BeanStalk Agtech will provide the Indian entrepreneurs with access to the Australian market.

The collaboration is poised to boost trade relations and knowledge-transfer between the two countries. The takeaways for programme participants are targeted mentoring on business model refinement, pricing, and go-to-market and sales distribution strategies.

Startups will receive support in product localisation, business model validation for the Indian market and understanding of the local business culture, an opportunity to work on pilot projects through partnerships with corporates and governments, a platform to showcase their products to the right market, access to new customers via Beanstalk and T-Hub’s network, support from a dedicated mentor and entrepreneur-in-residence throughout the programmer and access to corporate partners, industry leaders, government engagement, demo days, media activities and networking events.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Beanstalk AgTech seeks to scale high-growth AgTech companies, and its partnership with T-Hub will provide the organisation with access to AgTech startups across the world. The new programme, announced with T-Hub, enables Beanstalk AgTech to identify startups with innovative products and solutions that have the potential to solve challenges for the agricultural sector in India and Australia. For selected Australian startups, T-Hub will bring in corporate leaders as mentors, enabling these organisations to benefit from access to the Indian market and drive business growth”.

Will Taking, co-founder and director, Beanstalk AgTech, said, “This industry-backed programme recognises the need to tap into innovation talent across the Indian and Australian AgTech sector and the broader startup ecosystem. The focus of this year’s programme is on building greater climate resilience for the grains industry in both countries.”

Startup applicants should showcase breakthrough solutions, technology and innovation for the agricultural sector; offer solutions addressing water use efficiency/irrigation management and soil/fertility management, including soil testing, nutrition, health, waste management and alternative farming systems and income streams for farmers; establish a product market fit with customers; demonstrate an intent to invest time and resources to enter the Indian market; provide a validated and proven business and distribution model that can be translated to the Indian market; and have senior member of the executive team (C-level or Founder) participate in the in-market programme (late-November to mid-December) for a minimum of two weeks.

T-Hub has onboarded Social Alpha, Villgro, Omnivore and Deshpande Foundation as knowledge partners to provide mentorship and market access opportunities to startups. In addition, T-Hub has brought the Research and Innovation Cell of Hyderabad (RICH) onboard as programme partner.

