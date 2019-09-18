T-Hub inks MoU with VentureLink, Choose New Jersey

By | Published: 3:16 pm

Hyderabad: T-Hub signed a tripartite MoU with ‘Choose New Jersey’, an economic development organisation and ‘VentureLink’, a community hub for technology companies at the New Jersey Institute of Technology for Northern New Jersey. T-Hub will provide Indian growth-stage startups with business opportunities, market understanding and access to clients in New Jersey. The three entities will collaborate in the areas of startup innovation, funding and entrepreneurship.

Under the agreement, two individuals per startup will get complimentary space for two months. The MoU will promote technology and investment exchange between New Jersey and India through collaboration between T-Hub, VentureLink, and Choose New Jersey.

Global Competitiveness

The agreement will also enhance the global competitiveness of New Jersey and Indian startups. And it will support joint research and development in the areas of common interest between the parties. Similarly, T-Hub will offer reciprocal services, as and when required, to VentureLink members interested in exploring business and investment opportunities in India. T-Hub will also initiate the call for applications for startups to participate in this opportunity.

After a thorough screening process, high potential and growth startups will be selected based on the quality of technology solutions, product/solution readiness, revenue model and growth potential. They will get an opportunity to tap into one of the biggest fintech ecosystems in the world in New Jersey.

New Jersey is one of the top sites in the world for access to innovation capital, with some of the biggest names in venture capital located there. In the last five years, New Jersey has recorded over $60 billion in venture capital investments. Under the MoU, T-Hub will enable the selected startups to get direct access to relevant funding opportunities via VentureLink.

Innovation ecosystem

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries and IT, Telangana, said, “Over the years, the Telangana government has been able to attract global corporate US giants like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Deloitte and Amazon, amongst others to set up their offices in India.

Through T-Hub’s effort to build an innovation ecosystem for the country, we have been successfully driving collaborations with many such corporates, international government bodies and startups thus also contributing to the growth index across other ecosystems in different geographies. The partnership today with ‘VentureLink’ and ‘Choose New Jersey’ is another such milestone for us, as it will create a nexus and boost the startup innovation ecosystems of both the countries (India and the US).”

BVR Mohan Reddy, director on the Board, T-Hub, and former regional chairman, CII, said, “T-Hub has always upheld its commitment in making proactive efforts, right decisions and effective collaborations to strengthen the ecosystem. The MoU signed will provide growth opportunities for the innovation ecosystems of both the geographies. It will enable Indian startups to explore business scaling opportunities in new geographies.”

This event had Phil Murphy, Governor, The US State of New Jersey; Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary to Government; BVR Mohan Reddy, director on the Board, T-Hub; Krishna Bodanapu, vice chairman-CII, Telangana, and MD and CEO of Cyient; Nalin Kohli, co-chairman, CII Start-up Council, chairman and CEO, Ariana Enterprises; Suresh Reddy, president, TIE Hyderabad, founder and CMD, Brightcom Group; and Vanitha Datla, chairperson, Entrepreneurship and Startup forum, CII-SR and vice-chairperson, ELICO.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter