T-Hub launches T-Tribe to encourage student entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: T-Hub launched its academic membership programme ‘T-Tribe’, an initiative aimed to empower and enable early-stage innovation and student entrepreneurship with its two offerings: Launchpad and Master Class.

The Launchpad is a one-year entrepreneurship platform that is designed for academic institutions that have incubation or e-cells. Master Class is an entrepreneurship learning and pre-incubation programme that is designed for student entrepreneurs who have innovative and feasible startup ideas/solutions.

T-Hub aims to partner with institutions from seven States. In addition, T-Tribe satellite centres will be set up in partnership with these universities. The centres will provide the partner colleges with access to sessions, trainings, workshops and events that will be organised by T-Hub in regular intervals.

Through the Launchpad offering, T-Hub will address the specific challenges faced by student entrepreneurs and colleges that have incubation/e-cells and guide them to get on the fast-track to growth. The incubator will bring its experience and expertise in running various programmes and will provide these colleges with the right mentorship and exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystem standards. It will also organise workshops, discussions, seminars, etc. through the Launchpad platform to enable colleges to understand process-driven incubation and the elements required for setting up a successful incubator.

Student-led innovations

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “During such unprecedented times of a global crisis, there is a need to create a strong innovation-driven culture among student innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs in academic institutions. T-Tribe is a unique initiative of T-Hub to utilise its existing assets to nurture student-led innovations. Through T-Tribe, we will enable them by providing mentorship, requisite resources, and support to solve business or social problems, thereby becoming job- creators rather than job seekers.”

As a part of the Master Class offering, over 70 student innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to receive advance mentoring from T-Hub. Subject matter experts from T-Hub and industry mentors from the innovation ecosystem will work with the students to help them transform their ideas into viable business propositions and models.

The Master Class is an exclusive four-month pre-incubation programme designed for student entrepreneurs in India. Students who have undergone the Launchpad programme are also eligible to be a part of the Master Class.

The programme for the first batch of chosen colleges and student entrepreneurs/innovators will commence in June. Colleges and student entrepreneurs will be shortlisted from hundreds of applications received for Launchpad and Master Class respectively, after an extensive screening process.

Applications will be open in June, and interested colleges and student entrepreneurs can apply https://t-hub.co/t-tribe/

T-Tribe was implemented as a pilot programme by T-Hub last year. Colleges such as Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology Hyderabad (VBIT), Vasavi College of Engineering, Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (MRCET), Sree Nidhi Institute of Science and Technology, KL University and MLR Institute of Technology were part of the pilot programme.

