T-Hub opens doors to Australian market

Hyderabad: T-Hub on Friday announced its partnership with inQ Innovation, a global open innovation ecosystem headquartered in Sydney, Australia with operations in India. Both these organisations have joined hands to provide Indian growth-stage tech startups with business opportunities, market understanding and access to customers in Australia.

In addition, this collaborative partnership would also enable soft landing /launchpad capabilities for Australian startups to explore and launch into the Indian markets.

T-Hub’s CEO Ravi Narayan signed the MoU with inQ Innovation Global’s CEO and Director Irfan Malik at Consulate General of India, Melbourne. T-Hub will now roll out a call for applications for startups across India looking to scale into the Australian market based on the specific industry segment and problem statements.

The selected startups will bag scale-up opportunities and get access to world-class infrastructure office space at inQ innovation at the Sydney Startup Hub in Sydney or at the Space Station Office in Melbourne and other cities across Australia. They can explore business growth and collaboration opportunities with prospective customers and other ecosystems in the Australian markets.

Narayan said, “Our idea behind partnering with inQ is to create an umbrella of opportunities for Indian growth-stage innovative startups to scale up in the international markets. Additionally, international startups will have a platform for seamless entry to the Indian markets, which will bring more technological advancements to our country.”

Irfan Malik, CEO, inQ Innovation said, ”This partnership will help accelerate, generate further momentum and deliver substantial outcomes under the “Australia India Innovation Bridge” program.”

