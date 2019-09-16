T-Hub Phase-II by March next year

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Phase-II of T-Hub, the technology incubator promoted by the State government, is expected to be operational by March next year. With more than 1,000 start-ups incubating at any given time, T-Hub Phase-II will be the world’s largest start-up incubator with 3.5 lakh sqft of space, accommodating 4,000 people, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the State Assembly, Rama Rao said Phase-II of T-Hub was being constructed at a cost of Rs 276 crore in three acres at Rayadurg. He said T-Hub had won accolades from various quarters. Both NITI Aayog and experts committee set up by the Reserve Bank of India had recommended that take other States in the country replicate Telangana’s start-up policy. The RBI panel had said that T-Hub was a model incubator for Fintech start-ups that other States should replicate.

“The success of T-Hub has propelled establishment of around 55 incubators and co-working spaces in the State over the last couple of years. Around 2,000 start-ups are currently functioning from the State,” he said. Goa, Delhi and Assam had entered into an understanding with T-Hub to establish similar incubators in their respective States, while companies like Facebook, Boeing, United Technologies, USE Global and BDL were working with T-Hub on various innovative projects.

The Minister said the State government, to promote IT eco-system in tier-II cities, will be opening an IT Hub in Karimnagar in October where the building and other infrastructure was created at a cost of Rs 33 crore. Similar IT Hubs are coming up in Khammam, Nizamabad, Warangal and Mahabubnagar which are at various stages of completion, he added.

