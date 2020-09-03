T-Hub, Raytheon Technologies select 3 startups for RTX Innovation Challenge

The challenge aims to select companies who can develop a tool to improve Raytheon Technologies assess required aircraft engine repairs.

Hyderabad: Telangana-based startup ecosystem builder T-Hub and Raytheon Technologies, a global aerospace and defence company, on Thursday announced three finalists for the RTX Innovation challenge. The challenge aims to select companies who can develop a tool to improve Raytheon Technologies assess required aircraft engine repairs.

Both the entities reviewed applications from 70 startups across 14 countries and selected three companies to develop proof-of-concept systems. Raytheon Technologies is seeking a system that will improve and automate how the company inspects leased aircraft engines using computer vision and machine learning. During the programme, the startups received technical mentorship from leaders and subject matter experts at T-Hub and Raytheon Technologies on how to build innovative technology solutions for the aerospace industry. In addition, the startups received direct access to T-Hub’s ecosystem of mentors, industry experts, investors and service providers.

T-Hub CEO and Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana, Ravi Narayan said, “Through the RTX challenge, in partnership with Raytheon Technologies, we have accelerated the best solutions that speed up the inspection process and enhance quality. This challenge has also laid a fertile ground for startups that are driving innovation in the aviation industry.”

The three finalists include Delhi-based Awiros which is visual intelligence platform and it is structured as an operating system to help build and deploy diverse AI apps at scale; Coimbatore-based Utvyakta Solutions which is an industrial Internet of Things system integrator specialising in predictive maintenance and quality inspection and US-based Prenav which develops software and systems to digitise and visually inspect industrial assets.

