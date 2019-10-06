T-Hub, REC announce finalists of RYICRE programme

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem catalyst, T-Hub announced the finalists of the Raising Young Entrepreneurs through Conceptual Research Experience programme that was rolled out last year in partnership with Rural Electrification Corporation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. As part of the programme, about 1,800 students from academic institutions from both the Telugu-speaking States worked on 600 ideas. Out of this, about 30 most innovative projects were shortlisted for advanced mentoring and three projects were showcased and selected for further mentoring at T-Hub.

These three projects consisting of six students in each project showcased prototypes in the areas of solar power generation, wind energy, hydropower, geothermal energy and biomass energy. The shortlisted teams are from The University College of Engineering and Technology for Women, Warangal, Kakatiya University and University College of Engineering and Technology, Mahatma Gandhi University in Telangana and from Andhra Pradesh JNTUA College of Engineering Pulivendula and RGUKT, IIIT, R K Valley were represented.

“The 1,800 students selected were from government institutions and they underwent a rigorous Conceptual Research Experience Programme and were mentored on research and innovation in the renewable energy sector. We are planning to further support and empower the finalists of this programme and make their projects market-ready in the near future. We are talking to REC and CL Educate on how we can take this forward,” said Rama Iyer, chief innovation officer, T-Hub.

Iyer also mentioned that going ahead, T-Hub will be looking to partner with corporates – both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Multi-National Companies (MNCs) – to push them to use their CSR funding in helping innovators and entrepreneurs take their ideas to the market. “We are in talks with many corporates for this programme and we have also got a lot of request from the corporates on how they can utilize their CSR funds efficiently,” Iyer added.

Speaking at the programme, Dr S N Srinivas, chief executive officer, REC Foundation said, “This is the first time that the CSR funds of REC are being utilised in the higher education and innovation space. Seeing the success of this programme with T-Hub, we are also working on another project of similar nature with IIT Kanpur as well. REC welcomes this partnership, encourages students and teachers to apply academic learning to spark innovation in renewable energy, develop novel applications, and promote usage in their surroundings. I am sure their pursuit of excellence will contribute to India’s goal of almost tripling its renewable energy target to 450 GW.”

