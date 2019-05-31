T-Hub selected for defence incubator programme

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: In order to provide impetus to startups working in the defence space, the Ministry of Defence in partnership with defence PSUs has selected 44 startups for the defence incubator programme. For this programme, it has selected six incubators across the country with T-Hub being one such incubator.

For the programme, T-Hub will be working with Bharat Dynamics Limited and is all set to sign a memorandum of understanding in the next few days. Once the MoU is in place, about 4-5 startups from the 44 selected startups will be housed in T-Hub to work on innovations and products in the defence space. According to T-Hub officials, each startup will be provided with a corpus of Rs 1.5 crore to achieve milestones in the product development and these innovations will be used by Indian defence companies and will not be allowed to commercialise.

For the startups that will be part of T-Hub, BDL will be providing the funding support and the former will provide them with ecosystem support which includes space, connections and mentorship. The induction of startups into the programme will commence in June. The 44 startups selected by the Ministry through a Defence India Challenge wherein it received applications from hundreds of startups from across the country.

Earlier a release had mentioned that the incubator will be funded through the Ministry of Defence’s Innovation for Defence Exellence (iDEX) scheme. Under the scheme research in the fields of Aerospace and Defence by MSMEs, startups, research institutions, educational institutions are to be funded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.