T-Hub startup offers career advice platform

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A T-Hub incubated startup The Urban Fight, which runs a YouTube channel under the same brand, has come up with a digital initiative of ‘21 Days 21 Careers’ to help decide the best career opportunities that are available for the students who are currently staying at their homes due to the ongoing lockdown in the country.

The startup that has about 1.5 million subscribers on its channel makes it one of the most successful startup companies from the city. Speaking on the digital career guidance programme, Sugandh Rakha, co-founder, The Urban Fight said, “We have been inspired by the Prime Minister’s message to the nation to stay home for 21 days to fight against the deadly coronavirus. As a digital knowledge provider, we immediately ideated this programme and started providing knowledge on 21 careers in 21 days to leverage the free time to learn about the best career opportunities that are available out there”.

The programme has started on March 24 and ends on April 14 and there is an Instagram live which will begin at 6 pm every day and continues for about one hour. During this one-hour career guidance session, The Urban Fight explains about a particular career opportunity along with the pros and cons of that career choice.

A subject matter expert will be attending as a guest and he/she will educate the audience on the chosen subject followed by a question and answer session. This Instagram live programme allows the viewers to ask their questions and get them answered by the subject expert on a real-time basis.

So far, five career guidance sessions namely – entrepreneurship, ecologist, sales manager, IIT professor and film critic/reviewer have been completed. And, it will be adding new sessions like freelancer, choreographer, architect and a career in Air Force, etc.

‘Startups should sustain revenues’

Hyderabad: The global pandemic Covid-19 has crippled the world economy and businesses with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) even declaring that the world is in recession. In such a scenario, many startups, which already run on low margins, are facing the heat. And during such a scenario it is important for entrepreneurs to be little prudent and concentrate on keeping their run rate intact.

“There are a few things, which may sound simple but are difficult to implement, that startups can do to maintain business continuity. Startups need to stop building any new products and concentrate on improving the existing products, second is to look how they can save money by cost-cutting and third to rewrite or rework their business plans,” said Sanjay Enishetty. MD & CEO, 50K Ventures. Enishetty adds that startups must push themselves to take some decisions like layoffs and/or salary cuts if the situation demands.

Reiterating it, PS Sreekanth, head, Venture Capital, Jubilant Bhartia Group said, “While it is not right to generalise for all startups from all sectors, but I would still say that startups need to look at the run rate and figure out business models to buy some more time in order to sustain and make revenues. There will be some impact on the first-quarter results.”

In terms of fundraising, both the experts agree that it will be slow and startups must look at being bootstrapped for quite some time. “What startups may have planned for the burn rate will all go for new look due to the way funding scenario and capital availability is going to be when the lockdowns and economic tight hooks are loosened. This can be done by creating a focus on revenue rather than growth and ensuring liquidity in the face of any short-term demands,” said Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub.

While the pandemic is causing disruptions in peoples’ lives, experts believe that this will also open up new opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs.

“There is a saying that every crisis presents an opportunity and should not be wasted. Hence in such a situation, entrepreneurs must not panic and, instead, be proactive and leverage the new opportunities as they emerge amid the coronavirus scare,” said Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub. The face of Telangana’s startup ecosystem, T-Hub, according to Narayan, is taking proactive measures to reach out to the entrepreneurs and innovators to help them understand the changes in the market, mentor them through new business models, product plans and help them strategise for the future.

