T-Hub startups build solutions to combat Covid-19

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:35 pm 2:05 pm

Hyderabad: Whether it is providing solutions for thermal screening or using artificial intelligence to analyse data or to use drones to provide surveillance solutions, Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub startups are at the forefront. About nine startups from T-Hub have come up with breakthrough solutions to combat or curb the spread of Covid-19.

The first solution is by BlueSemi which has built a smart contactless and wireless thermal sensor and imager that measures the temperature data of individuals and a crowd and relays it to any Bluetooth/wireless device, ideally on a mobile app. The second is by Byteforce which has developed an AI-based computer vision solution called Safevision that can be integrated into any existing CCTV or drone camera to monitor people in public places and it will provide real-time alerts on who is wearing masks and also provide health risks data.

The third solution is by Blocksapp.ai that has developed an AI-based drone monitoring solution and has collaborated with TSalla to support the police and urban local bodies for effective management and monitoring of the outbreak. It can deploy 30-50 drones at any given location and provide real-time surveillance feed. The fourth solution by cogni.care is combining deep AI with medical records, symptomatic data and sensor-collected data to build a composite picture of the user’s health and provide analytics. It has built IR thermal sensor and uses AI to monitor recurrence of the virus once the patients are cured. It has also developed ventilators without any need for external oxygen cylinder or machine.

Dimension NXG under brand name AjnaLens is developing large-scale thermal screening glasses to identify symptomatic individuals from a distance of 3 to 5 metres. An individual needs to wear the lens to see an augmented overlay of real-time thermal imaging of a group of people. Sixth is a solution by Exprs wherein it provides dedicated on-campus delivery executives for gated communities and through its Exprs Essentials it is fulfilling the delivery of emergency and essentials orders within the city.

The last three solutions are a disinfectant sprayer with motion detection which can be used in public spaces and has been developed by Master PCB. The UV-based solution can be useful to disinfect humans, objects and any equipment that is exposed to the risk of Covid-19. Another drone-based solution has been developed by Marut Drones which can spray disinfectants, track crowd movement, identify human body temperature in crowded places, deliver critical medical supplies and conduct real-time surveillance. Lastly, Tericsoft has launched an AI-based computer vision product to combat Covid-19 on a CCTV by detecting coughing persons, persons without a mask, crowd assembly and monitoring body temperatures.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Going forward, we will see more such innovations that will deploy technologies, such as machine learning and AR/VR to lend technical support during a large scale health crisis, such as Covid-19.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .