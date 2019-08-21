T-Hub startups scaling up

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: T-Hub, which leads India’s innovation ecosystem, announced the success of five startups from the second batch of its incubation programme Lab32 on World Entrepreneurs’ Day. The announcement highlights startups that scaled up in the April-June quarter and made the most of the opportunities via Lab32.

Lab32 was launched in 2018, and the first batch of Lab32 startups created over 2,000 jobs and raised over Rs 112 crore during the incubation programme. For the second batch, T-Hub shortlisted 45 startups from over 500 applications received from across the world.

On World Entrepreneurs’ Day, T-Hub also conducted a panel discussion on the theme ‘Life of an entrepreneur: Highs and Lows’. The panel was moderated by Ravi Narayan, with city entrepreneurs, such as M Yeshwanth Nag, founder, Thickshake Factory; Ashok Reddy, founder, GrabOn; and Anu Acharya, founder, Mapmygenome, as panelists.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, “As we celebrate World Entrepreneur’s’ Day, we are proud to acknowledge young entrepreneurs in Hyderabad who are scaling up despite the challenges and risks in their sectors. It is their hard work and undying passion to innovate and set up successful enterprises that is a driving force for T-Hub as well. We are happy to offer the right opportunities and provide an innovation-driven environment for all our startups”.

Sharing the success of the startups, T-Hub said, Concent Solutions provides accessible and affordable healthcare through Digital Health. It entered into a tri-party MoU as a technology partner with MGHN (Mass Gathering Health Network), a UK-based social enterprise, and Help Hyderabad, to work on health issues at mass gatherings. The partnership was awarded a pilot project from the Telangana State Haj Committee to undertake health screening for over 3,500 Haj pilgrims in 2019. It successfully completed the health screening using Concent’s Healpha, a connected health platform. Healpha was also awarded the Telangana government minority school’s health check-up. Concent has screened 25,000 children, making an impact by identifying health issues early and enabling both prevention and cure.

Param.ai acquired new clients after it joined the Lab32 programme. It signed a multi-year contract with enterprise companies such as Indigo airlines, Emerson and Practo. These companies use the startup’s recruiting platform and its artificial intelligence (AI) capability to discover, engage and hire candidates. The startup recently raised a second round of funding from Aecal.de (German VC) and angel investors like Rajesh Sawhney (founder, GSF Accelerator; co-founder, Inner Chef and Healthy. in).

StaTwig, signed a MoU with UC Berkeley Smart Village Movement (SVM) and the Arunachal Pradesh Government to track vaccine inventory, vaccine quality and immunisation coverage in the State. The startup is deploying a blockchain-based vaccine supply chain in Arunachal Pradesh with the help of UC Berkeley’s SVM. It will help the Arunachal Pradesh Government reliably track the distribution of vaccines and evaluate their program efficacy. With the help of the RICH team at T-Hub, StaTwig hopes to deploy similar solutions in Telangana and other states as well.

TV2Z raised $430k in a new round of funding from VB ventures, Netherlands. This new funding will help the startup build a platform where every company can start its own OTT VOD platform instantly. The fund will also be used to grow its employee base globally to accelerate its worldwide expansion. Recently, TV2Z partnered with Youku Tudou, a leading entertainment and media company, to launch its content in Europe.

Wearberry Soft Solutions India was empaneled as a vendor by TCIL (Telecommunications Consultants India Limited) and AI fintech modules of the company have also been whitelisted by YES Bank. They have been awarded for their innovation CIRAD – a portable IoT Fintech network switch that can work even in regions of low Internet connectivity at the 27th Annual HYSEA Awards 2019. CIRAD has wide applications in the areas of rural banking and digitalisation.

T-Hub, since its inception in 2015, has incubated 457 startups and over 60 international startups. Out of the 457 startups incubated so far, 54 startups have reached a mature stage.

