T-Hub to launch scale-up platform for startups

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s largest incubator, which has been the backbone of the overall startup ecosystem that is evolving in Telangana is taking some radical steps to come out with a new broad-based approach to help startups scale up faster and be successful, within next 1-2 months.

Sharing what is in store, Jay Krishnan, CEO, T-Hub, told Telangana Today, “If you look at the concept of incubation, most of it is very organic. People come in and we help them, and we have a set of services that these startups use. From our experience what we have seen is, if we can structure it and give it a two-dimensional approach.”

He elaborated, “One- we will give the startups a Make in India playbook for the startups. They can have the ability to really scale their revenues. We did a programme called T-Scale last year. We are taking T-Scale and coming out six playbooks focusing on aspects such as go-to-market, hiring, organisational behaviour, scaling and business development.”

T-Hub is also going to be window-based going forward. Last year, startups had been joining the incubator throughout the year. The first window will open in April and the next in October. They will be joining T-Hub every six months.

Healthcare startups

T-Hub which currently bundles biotech, life sciences and medtech under its healthtech category, sees medtech is fast picking up. Unlike life science, which has long gestation because of the research and development component, medtech is relatively easier for startups to scale up.

“In the amount of programmes that we are doing, 40-50 per cent of them have an IoT angle. If it’s a medtech startup in the diagnostics space, its easier for go-to-market for these startups. In healthcare using virtual reality under the Facebook progarmme, some startups have applied. At T-hub, this year we see medtech to pick up. With certain push from IKP Knowledge Park and Genome Valley Park, life sciences could also see some momentum,” Krishnan mentioned.

It would be interesting to see if India is going to take off in the startup space. Early data shows that there is significant innovation happening from these startups while there is downward trend with larger organisations.

When asked if T-Hub plans to work with any of the startups that had showcased their products, services and solutions at the BioAsia 2018, he said, “We are looking at these startups. We may cherry pick the startups which have deep innovations and bring them to T-Hub.”