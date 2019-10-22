T-hub’s new programme top help startups go global

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem catalyst T-Hub on Tuesday announced the launch of Trestle. The programme provides growth-stage startups with opportunities to assess product fitment and readiness to new markets across the globe.

It is designed to aid Indian startups with the right resources and connections to foray into the global market and offers international startups a platform to enter the Indian market.

In the first edition of the Trestle programme, T-Hub and FalconX Inc. will curate five startups from T-Hub for the programme. The selected startups will participate in an intensive five-month programme that will provide these organisations with an access to the US market.

The startups will qualify based on technological solutions, product/solution readiness, revenue models and growth potential. The startups at the growth stage, working in the DeepTech, FinTech and CleanTech sectors will have a higher chance of being a part of the programme.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Trestle program is designed for startups that are looking for Go-To-Market (GTM) support, for scaling and tuning their business model for expansion in the US markets. Our collaboration with FalconX Inc. is a first step in this direction to provide international market-access to the disruptive and most deserving startups.”

Murali Chirala, CEO, FalconX Inc., said, “Our plan to work with premier accelerators and incubators around the world starts with T-Hub’s Trestle programme.”

During the final stretch of this program, startups will visit FalconX Inc. in Silicon Valley, California, for an immersive experience consisting of mentor sessions.

