T-SAT available on Android TV, Amazon Prime

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: T-SAT network television channel Nipuna will now be available for free for students and unemployed youth to view on Android TV and Amazon Prime. With this initiative, users can now access the content free of cost without depending on cable networks or DTH services.

Already, the T-SAT channel of the Department of Information of Technology, Electronics and Communication, is available on YouTube, cable networks, Facebook and Twitter.

“As part of our second anniversary, we have made T-SAT available for free by joining Android TV and Amazon Prime. The user base for Android TV and Amazon Prime is increasingly rapidly and we felt that this is the right time for us to explore both these unique platforms,” said T-SAT CEO, Shailesh Reddy.

Accordingly, the T-SAT content would be available for download and viewing on Android TV and Amazon Prime from August 1. Cable connection or for that matter DTH facility for the television was not needed to view the T-Sat content trough the new platforms. Reddy said in the last two-years, through YouTube, the T-SAT had gained 3.16 lakh subscribers while the number of downloads for T-SAT application was at 1.40 lakh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .