T-SAT now available on Jio TV

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: The State government’s education channel T-Sat will now be available on Jio TV app free of cost. With this, 1.59 crore Jio customers in Telangana and around 40 crore customers across India can now access the T-Sat channel using the Jio TV app. Students can watch educational e-content easily on mobile phones from any part of the country.

Jio TV app enables the consumer to view classes that were broadcasted seven days back. Out of 700+ channels on JioTV in India, 64 channels are dedicated to education which is hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources Development under Swayam Prabha. Online schooling is conducted through the T-Sat channel after Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Society for Telangana State Network (SoFTNET) is an initiative from the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications of Telangana to provide quality education harnessing the potential of satellite communications and Information Technology.

SoFTNET’s T-SAT NIPUNA provides online content support to Agriculture Extension, Rural Development, Tele-Medicine and E-Governance requirements of the people of Telangana. T-SAT VIDYA specially caters to the e-learning, distance education and provides extensive coaching to competitive exams such as IIT-JEE, NEET, etc. These online modules were designed by educationalist Prof Chukka Ramaiah and a few handpicked subject matter experts.

