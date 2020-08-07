T-SAT through DTH: Vinod to take up matter with Centre

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the issue of telecasting T-SAT network channels through DTH networks will be taken up again with the Union Government.

The IT department of Telangana had already approached the Centre over telecasting the T-SAT network channels through DTH networks like Tata Sky, Sun Direct, Jio TV.

Vinod Kumar said he would personally take up the issue with Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar shortly.

During a visit to the T-SAT office in Jubilee Hills here on Friday, he said the State government was taking the required measures to extend quality online education to students, besides making the government departments utilise the T-SAT channels, said a press release.

