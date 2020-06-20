T-SAT to reach out to students, teach online classes

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has commenced measures to strengthen the State-owned T-SAT network of channels to provide quality education content to students who are pursuing online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the T-SAT network authorities to work in association with the Education department to create content and ensure that students enjoy their classes.

Reviewing the T-SAT network activities at its headquarters in Jubilee Hills on Friday, Rama Rao suggested that the T-SAT network channels should be made available to every student in Telangana State. He wanted the T-SAT network channels should occupy the top position in the country in online educational content providers. He gave several suggestions for improving the current and future broadcasts of T-SAT during the review meeting.

“Keeping in view of the current situation and also cater to future needs, we must create novel content tailored for all the students to understand the classes in an easier manner. The government is ready to provide necessary support and make required arrangements in this regard,” the Minister said. He expressed satisfaction over educational and awareness creation programmes of T-SAT channels ‘Vidya’ and ‘Nipuna’ for students and unemployed youth to achieve good results.

In addition to satellite broadcasts, T-SAT network has been streaming educational programmes through Youtube with over 53.8 million views over the past three years. The network channels achieved 3.95 lakh subscriptions and 5.4 million hours of watch time. Rama Rao suggested that the educational programmes by the T-SAT network channels should be made available through DTH, Cable, ROT and OTT platforms to reach every household.

“In view of the growing importance of online teaching in the future, more channels should be established if necessary. A joint action plan should be formulated in association with teachers from the State Education department,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .