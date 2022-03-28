T-SAT to train for job aspirants

Hyderabad: All government job aspirants can now have free access to high-quality content and training for recruitment exams at just the click of a button with the T-SAT Network deciding to commence the telecast of video coaching classes on competitive exams.

The aspirants will be trained on par with private coaching institutions which usually charge a bomb for recruitment exams coaching. This is being done by the State government to ensure that there is no financial burden on the candidates, particularly from rural areas to get coaching for the government jobs.

Towards this, the T-SAT Network through its Vidya and Nipuna channels, available on most cable networks and DTH platforms, will transmit coaching classes for Groups, police jobs, and Health and Family Welfare Department jobs, etc., once the notifications for the same are issued. For Group jobs alone, the T-SAT has nearly 1,500 hours of content.

Prior to commencing the coaching classes, a two-hour live orientation session on each job notification, syllabus, eligibility criteria and approach of aspirants towards the exam will be conducted. Such sessions are organised daily for a week which will be followed by pre-recorded video classes’ transmission. For those who miss the telecast on TV, the videos will be available on the T-SAT’s YouTube channel, app and website.

Apart from preparation, candidates can take up weekly assessments on the T-SAT website. With 50,000 questions in various subjects in its bank, the T-SAT network has made available mock tests in Telugu and English mediums to help candidates familiarise with exam pattern besides ascertaining their preparedness.

The results of such tests will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number and a review of the test along with the question paper will also be emailed to aspirants. This apart, T-SAT has also made subject-wise video-based questions and answers along with explanations available on its YouTube channel which has over 6.10 lakh subscribers.

To start with, T-SAT will have one week live orientation sessions on the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 starting April 1. It will also have interactive sessions with the aspirants. These sessions will be followed by the transmission of pre-recorded coaching classes comprising 102 episodes for 55 hours from April 4 to June 5, while the TET is scheduled for June 12.

To train the aspirants, the T-SAT has roped in the services of experts from the State Council of Educational Research and Training, in-service and retired faculty from the district institutes of education and training, subject teachers from the government schools and other experts in the relevant areas.

“The government is arranging free coaching classes through the T-SAT for the benefit of students preparing for recruitment exams. We will give coaching to all recruitment exams including the Group-I besides conducting mock tests on the T-SAT website. In the earlier recruitments for police and Group-II posts, several students who prepared via T-SAT have successfully cracked the exams and got jobs,” T-SAT Network CEO, R Shailesh Reddy told Telangana Today.

