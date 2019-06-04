T-SEVA invites applications for opening computer centres in Telangana

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The T-Seva Centre is inviting applications from entrepreneurs for opening of T-Seva Skill Development Centres all over the State.

Established in collaboration with Pace Computer Education, T-Seva Skill Development Centres provide job oriented computer courses and skill training to unemployed youth and students in the State.

Interested entrepreneurs and those from computer centres across State can apply through the website www.pacecomputers.org for starting T-Seva Skill Development Centres. The last date to apply is June 15.