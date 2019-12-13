T-Works launches IP facilitation cell for startups, SMEs and innovators

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: T-Works launched its in-house Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell (IPFC) on Friday to enable innovators secure their inventions by drafting and filing patent applications at a highly subsidised fee.

T-Works is set to be India’s largest prototyping center and the IPFC will facilitate startups, SME’s, makers, and rural innovators protect their IPRs by drafting applications for patent registration, copyrights, trademarks, and industrial designs at highly affordable rates.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said: “IP protection is usually considered as a costly affair for startups and individual innovators. We aim to lower the barrier for innovators to protect their inventions by providing affordable access to IPR services.” He also added that innovators should look at IP matters as much more than just a legal compliance. “It is a creation of an asset that will not only give them a competitive edge but will also aid them in raising capital,” he said.

T-Works IP Facilitation Center will aid startups, SME’s, entrepreneurs, makers, rural innovators by providing hassle-free access to IPR services at a highly discounted rate as compared to the industry rates with the objective of promoting IPR among hardware entrepreneurs. T-Works IPFC will work closely with government departments and partners to expand the scope and operationalise various IP incentive schemes in future.

The service was launched by T-Works as a pilot in August this year. After the satisfactory pilot project and evident need in the market, the service is now available for the public. Innovators can register their applications at https://tworks.telangana.gov.in/ipr

