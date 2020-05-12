T-Works signs MoU with Micromax arm to make ventilators

By | Business Bureau | Published: 3:49 pm

Hyderabad: TWorks, a Government of Telangana initiative, has signed an MoU with Bhagwati Products Ltd (Micromax), for large volume manufacturing of the mechanical ventilator being developed for the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the agreement, Micromax will be taking up production of the device at its manufacturing facility at E-City, Maheswaram, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad.

The ventilator was successfully demonstrated to doctors from NIMS and to the Telangana IT Minister, KT Rama Rao on April 20. The affordable mechanical ventilator was developed in collaboration with hardware startups and corporates from Hyderabad including Qualcomm, Honeywell, Spectrochem Instruments, Entesla, Althion, Trishula and ConserVision. The team is currently focused on incorporating the advanced features that are useful for medical professionals.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO, TWorks, added, “We are happy to have Micromax on board with us for the development of the emergency use ventilator. With their manufacturing expertise and advance on licensing fee, we will be able to deliver the best-in-class ventilator for Covid-19 in a short time frame.”

“We are excited to partner with the Telangana State in providing low cost ventilators in these times of crises,” said Rajesh Agarwal, the co-founder of Micromax and the chairman of Bhagwati Products Limited, the manufacturing arm of Micromax.

The device will now go through testing and certification followed by clinical validation. It is anticipated to be used to fulfill the demand during emergency pandemic situations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .