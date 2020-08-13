‘Taal’ turns 21: Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna get nostalgic

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Mumbai: Subhash Ghai’s musical romantic drama Taal clocked 21 years on Thursday, and actors Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna reminisced about the project. Both actors shared video clips of the film on Instagram

“Celebrating 21 years of Taal,” Anil captioned his video.

Released in 1999, “Taal” also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role. More than its story, the film became popular for its music. Music maestro AR Rahman’s score for the film remains evergreen till date.