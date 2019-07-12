Taapsee, Bhumi aim for box-office bullseye

By | Published: 10:54 am

Mumbai: Portraying the world’s oldest sharp shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production, “Saand Ki Aankh”, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are literally ready for the kill, if the film’s teaser is anything to by.

The 1.23-minute clip features Bhumi and Taapsee in the de-glam avatars of aged women. Their ensemble, dialect and dialogue delivery look impressive.

The clip begins with a voiceover: “Hum sabne naani daadiyon ke bahut si kahaniyaa suni hain. Aaj mai aapko apni dadiyon ki kahani sunaaungi (We all have heard stories from our grandmothers, now listen to the story of my grandmothers.)”

Taapsee and Bhumi can be seen learning to shoot from Vineet Kumar Singh who plays their tutor.

In the teaser, he asks them to focus on the target, invoking the fish’s eye from Mahabharata. Taapsee says: “Na Dactar, manne machli ki aankh na dikhe, manne to dikhe hai saand ki aankh, (no doctor, I don’t see the fish’s eye, I only see the bull’s eye)?” and Bhumi responds, “Wo kya kehte hain angreji me — Bull’s eye.”

Filmmaker Prakash Jha will be seen playing an important role in the biopic.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Chandro, who is fondly called shooter dadi, is among the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as a director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

