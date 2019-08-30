Taapsee goes deglam for Rashmi Rocket

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Taapsee Pannu who is laughing her way to the bank alongwith Mission Mangal co-stars following the film’s charttopping success at the box office is now ready with her next release.After winning a million hearts with her acting in 2018 hit film Soorma, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee is returning to the sports genre with her next film titled Rashmi Rocket, which will see her portraying an athlete once again.

The actor recently unveiled the first motion poster of the movie on her Twitter handle which features her dressed in salwar kurta coupled with a choker around her neck and a big nose pin. The motion poster, featuring her character Rashmi, shows her running across white sands, camels, in the backdrop of what looks like a village. “On your marks. Get set. Halo.

Meet the headstrong and fearless #RashmiRocket,” she captioned the post. In her caption, the Badla actor also revealed that the shooting of the film will start soon. Although nothing has been revealed about the plot of the film, Rashmi Rocket seems to be the story of a girl from a small village who aspires to become a successful athlete one day.

The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana, who had last helmed the 2018 comedy-drama Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of another sports biopic titled Saand Ki Aankh, in which she and Bhumi Pednekar portray the role of world’s oldest sharpshooters — Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The actor is keen to see a paradigm shift with more actors taking up films where women play the central role. Her choice of roles is a reflection of that goal.