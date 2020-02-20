Taapsee on Filmfare Awards storm: Glad my name wasn’t dragged into it

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently won the Filmfare Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor (Female), has reacted on the controversy that the awards ceremony has generated this year, over Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” sweeping most of the awards.

Taapsee says she is happy that her name wasn’t dragged in the controversy and adds she is glad that critics felt that she was worthy of an award, which she shared with her “Saand Ki Aankh” co-actress Bhumi Pednekar for their roles in the film.

“It took time but finally I got it and what should I say other than that? I was preparing my speech for it since 2016 and it was of no use. But this year I didn’t prepare a speech and that day I had to deliver the speech!” Taapsee said, while interacting with the media at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards.

Reacting on Filmfare Awards controversy, Taapsee said with a laugh: “It is nice that, for a change, my name wasn’t dragged into controversy. I am so used to it. I always get involved in some controversy or the other, but this time I wasn’t part of it. It means that most people were in agreement that I deserved the award, so I am thankful for that.”

Taapsee will next be seen in the Anubhav Sinha film “Thappad”, which is scheduled to release on February 28.

