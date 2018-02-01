Taapsee Pannu says she’s not romantic in real life

By | Published: 9:59 am

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who awaits the release of her upcoming film ‘Dil Juunglee’, says unlike her character in the film, she is not a romantic person in real life.

“I am not really a romantic person, though I am playing a character who is very romantic,” Taapsee told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The ‘Pink’ actress also said she finds it difficult to romance on-screen.

“It is tough for me to do all those things on camera because I am not really like that at all. In fact, I am nowhere near to my character Koroli Nair in anyway whatsoever — be it in the way she dresses, speaks or the way she reacts,” she added.

‘Dil Juunglee’, a romantic comedy film, is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Directed by Aleya Sen Sharma, it also stars Saqib Saleem, Abhilash Thapliyal, Nidhi Singh and Srishti Shrivastava, and will release on February 16.