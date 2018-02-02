Table Tennis: Manika Batra leads IOC to victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Experienced paddler Manika Batra led her side IOC to a comfortable 3-1 victory over GAIL in the women’s team’s category on the first day of the 37th Inter-Unit PSPB Table Tennis Tournament at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yusufguda on Friday.

Manika defeated Swati 3-0 in her singles encounter to give her side a lead. GAIL women suffered second loss of the day when they went down to ONGA 3-0 in another match.

In the men’s Group A matches, ONGC defeated NRL 3-0 while OIL defeated NRL 3-0 to record victories.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by PK Gupta, director, HR of GAIL India Limited in the presence of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) MD and VC Dinakar Babu. Telangana State Table Tennis Association secretary Prakash Raju, AK Srivastava, chief general manager of GAIL were also present.

Results:

Team: Men: Group A: ONGC bt NRL 3-0; OIL bt NRL 3-0;

Group B: BPCL bt MRPL 3-0; HPCL bt MRPL 3-0

Group C: IOC bt EIL 3-0; IOC bt GAIL 3-0; EIL bt GAIL 3-2

Women: IOC bt GAIL 3-1; ONGC bt GAIL 3-0; OIL bt EIL 3-0; EIL bt ONGC 3-0;

Veteran: IOC bt GAIL 3-0; OIL bt GAIL 3-1; EIL bt HPCL 3-0; ONGC bt IOC 3-1.