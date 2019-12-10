Table Tennis stars Snehit and Sreeja felicitated by Sports Minister

By | Published: 3:08 pm

Hyderabad: Snehit, the winner of Youth Table Tennis Championship and Sreeja, who won two gold medals in the South Asian Games were felicitated by the Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Goud said Snehit and Sreeja brought laurels to Telangana with their stellar performances. He said he was proud to note that Snehit had won the Championship for Telangana after a gap of 60 years.

Goud recalled that sportsperson in Table Tennis were getting good results ever since Somnath Ghosh was recruited as the Coach in the Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT). He said Sreeja managed to win a gold medal in women’s team and also in doubles.

He said Telangana was becoming a role model state for the country after its formation under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Government was encouraging sports persons by providing a two per cent reservation in government jobs and a 0.5 per cent quota in higher education. He pointed out that the government had already completed constructing 40 stadia in the state to encourage sports persons from rural areas.

He hoped that the Indian contingent would have many sports persons from Telangana in the 2020 Olympics. Sports Authority chairman A Venkateshwar reddy, Table Tennis Association secretary Prakash Raj and others participated in the felicitation programme.

