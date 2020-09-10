Tabu to present Tribute Awards at Toronto film fest this year

Honorees of 2020 include Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins, directors Chloe Zhao, Mira Nair and Tracey Deer and Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tabu will join a bevy of Hollywood stars to introduce prize winners at the TIFF Tribute Awards of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival this year, on September 15. This was announced on the verified Twitter handle of the festival.

“The TIFF20 Tribute Awards will be hosted by Chloe Wilde and Tyrone Edwards, with special presenters including: Colin Farrell, Ava DuVernay, Tabu, Regina King, Olivia Colman, Jodie Foster, and Delroy Lindo,” read a post on Twitter.



It was earlier declared that Mira Nair’s “A Suitable Boy, starring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, has been chosen to close the Toronto International Film Festival 2020. Canadian pop sensation Shawn Mendes will also perform at the celebrity-driven TIFF awards show this year.

Honorees of 2020 include Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins, directors Chloe Zhao, Mira Nair and Tracey Deer and Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TIFF’s award season gala is going digital this year with at-home acceptance speeches and career retrospectives for trophy winners, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from September 10 to 19.