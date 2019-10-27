Tackling break down woes

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:13 am

Ever experienced breakdown with your bike or car in the middle of the road and struggled to take it to the service centre? Did your personal vehicle meet with any accident and kept aside until mechanic comes to the spot to take a look at it?

All these woes will become a thing of the past with ‘GoGaadi’, a mobile application that offers roadside assistance to both motorcycles and cars and gets you in touch with the nearest garage whenever you need as this application has tied up with over 500 service centres in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vizag and Guntur and other important cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The app, developed by city-based youngsters Prajith, Mithra Varsha and Surya Teja, would give roadside assistance when you get stranded through your location and your assessment of the problem (for example, flat tire, starting trouble, out of fuel, etc).

It is usual for anyone to have a break down with the car and if it happens in a familiar place or a well-populated one, it is easy to inquire about a service centre. But, it is tough to find a mechanic in remote locations or city outskirts.

In these situations, the GoGaadi app comes to your aid where their team would arrive at the spot and provide the motorist a hassle-free vehicle repair. You can check the price on type of repair, estimated time and book the service on the app. With just one click – just like how you hire a cab or order food, or book a movie ticket, you can reach out for your vehicle repair.

Prajith, co-founder of GoGaadi App, said that it was their own experience that led to developing this app. They have worked for around one-and-a-half years to bring out this app to Play Store, which was launched recently with a feature called ‘Assist’.

“Two years ago, my friends and I were travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Suddenly, my car had a break down. As it was night time, we could not find any mechanic or service centre. Then, we thought why can’t we have an exclusive app for break downs or any service related to bike or car,” he said.

According to him, they would soon make facilities like car wash, vehicle servicing, accessories, storage of vehicle documents, offering insurance, clearing challans, payment of toll gate charges and everything that the vehicle needs available in the app.

“Be it your two-wheeler or four-wheeler, we have service solution for both at your fingertips right from repairs, to spa services and accessory shopping. If there is any break down in the city, we would reach in 15 to 30 minutes, and if the problem takes place in the outskirts, it would take some time,” Prajith added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .