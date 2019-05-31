Tahir Raj Bhasin handles 83 pressure with preparation

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar in 83, underwent training for four months to prepare for the role. He understands that expectations are high from the movie, but says the team is trying to give their “110 per cent”. As the movie, based on India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, combines India’s two loves — cricket and films, Tahir admits there is pressure. “I think it does put a lot of pressure on us because people have something to say… In films, they say a scene could have been a certain way, or in cricket, a shot could have been a certain way.

We are combining the two. So, cricket lovers and cinema lovers are going to come to watch the film, and people would have an opinion. It would be pressure… But, as actors, we are going to put in 110 per cent,” Tahir said. The actor, who played a villain in Mardaani, left with the film’s ‘squad’ in style for London earlier this week. He has been quietly prepping to nail the portrayal of the iconic cricketer. “I have been watching videos of Sunil Gavaskar for about four months now and studying his body language.

When you take up a role like this, it is important that you look authentic on-screen. People have seen him, interacted with him and have a direct reference point to how he talks, plays and reacts. When people see me as Gavaskar on-screen, I want them to feel that they are looking at the person that they have known and when I play on-screen, it should remind them of how he played. It’s a huge challenge but, I think I’m ready,” he said. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the captain of the underdog Indian cricket team that lifted the World Cup for the first time in 1983 and won hearts across the world.