Tahsildar bribe case: ACB unearths disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.33 cr

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.33 crore allegedly amassed by ‘Best Tahsildar award’ winner V Lavanya and her husband N Venkateswara Naik.

The assets were detected during searches carried out by the ACB officials at the houses of the couple’s benamis – B Nagamani in Hayathnagar and V Hussain Naik at Kapooria Tanda in Suryapet district.

The couple, a resident of Hayathnagar, was earlier arrested by the ACB on bribe charges and the government later placed them under suspension. Lavanya was again arrested by the ACB on Tuesday and produced before the special court for ACB cases here.

She was caught for accepting bribe from farmers for issuing passbooks. Naik is already in judicial remand for accepting a bribe from unemployed youth promising jobs on outsourcing basis.

He was nabbed weeks after his wife was first caught by the ACB. A middleman, Kandukuri Prakash, who aided Naik in getting the bribe, was also arrested.

The ACB booked cases against Naik, a superintendent at the office of Regional Director Municipal Administration and Lavanya, a Tahsildhar of Keshampet in Ranga Reddy district on September 19 in addition to the bribe case that was booked under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

