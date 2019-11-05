Tahsildar cremated with State honours in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, who was set on fire on Monday, was cremated with State honours at the Nagole crematorium here on Tuesday.

Thousands, including revenue staff from across the State, colleagues, relatives and well-wishers and the general public, gathered to bid adieu to the 37-year-old, who was brought in a procession to the crematorium from her residence in Kothapet near LB Nagar.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at her house with her husband Subhash Reddy, a botany lecturer, their children — Sai Chaitanya (10) and Bhuvan Chaitanya (5) — and her parents crying inconsolably. The lanes leading to the house were packed with people thronging for a last glimpse of her.

Anticipating large crowds, the Rachakonda Police ensured heavy security with forces brought in from LB Nagar and Chaitanyapuri. The funeral procession started around 1 pm and reached the crematorium at 3 pm.

Talking to the media later, Subhash Reddy demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate his wife’s murder. He suspected the role of other forces apart from Suresh, the accused, in the murder. However, he said they had not received any threatening call or message.

On the other hand, revenue staff staged protests on the Nagole-LB Nagar road, blocking traffic. Meanwhile, the Abdullapurmet police said they were supervising the condition of Suresh, who was critical, and that he would be taken into custody once he was discharged.

At the same time, dispelling reports of a blast in Vijaya Reddy’s chamber, police said there was no such incident. “The huge noise was due to the combustion caused during the origin of fire,” they said.

