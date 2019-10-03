Tahsildar Jwala Giridhar Rao hangs self in Nizamabad

By | Published: 1:46 pm 1:47 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Rural Tahsildar Jwala Giridhar Rao allegedly hanged himself at his house on Wednesday night. Personal reasons are suspected to have driven him to suicide, police said.

Giridhar Rao was working as Nizamabad Rural tahsildar from last one year. His family members live in Hyderabad and he was alone at his house in bank colony of Vinayak Nagar in Nizamabad city.

On Thursday morning neighbors observed that Giridhar Rao hanged himself alerted his co-workers. Nizamabad four town police are inquiring into the incident

Nizamabad collector M. Rammohan Rao visited the spot to know more details about the suicide. Giridhar Rao is a native of Nalgonda district.

