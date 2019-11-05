Tahsildar murder: It was over in a flash

By | Published: 1:09 am 1:12 am

Abdullapurmet (Ranga Reddy Dt): Everything was over in a flash. None of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy’s colleagues or other support staff could neither anticipate the brutal attack nor act in time to save her. The whole incident reportedly took place in about three minutes, according to the staff of the Mandal Revenue Office.

Vijaya Reddy had come to the office around 1.30 pm after attending a court session. Being a ‘Grievance Day’, the Tahsildar was hearing grievances from petitioners in her office. She did not even have lunch and was working, as there were many petitioners waiting outside to meet her.

Senior Assistant Sunitha, who works directly under Reddy, said: “She did not even have time for lunch and continued to hear grievances. I was with her just minutes before the attack. She had called me to her section and asked to look into some grievances and sort them.”

The incident occurred soon after Sunitha left Vijaya’s office room on the ground floor and went to her room on the first floor. “It took me hardly three minutes to reach my room from her room. I was just about to sit on my chair when I heard cries. There was smoke all over the place. I first thought it was some explosion. There were people running downstairs and I also ran down,” she said.

By the time she rushed out, Reddy’s driver and a petitioner had forcibly opened the door which was reportedly locked by the assailant, Suresh, from outside as he walked away. Reddy came running out of her room and was moving towards the staircase, when she collapsed and died on the spot. The staff immediately called in an ambulance and informed the police.

Reddy, who was the first Tahsildar after the Abdullapurmet Tahsil Office was opened, has been working in the same office for the last four years.

LB Nagar Zone DCP Sunpreet Singh, who visited the spot, said it was not known yet if the assailant used petrol or kerosene to set her ablaze. “Samples were collected and are being analysed by scientific experts,” he said.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area, with revenue staff and members of the public staging a protest. The Abdullapurmet police had to bring in additional force including women to bring the situation under control. A Police Vajra vehicle too was stationed at the spot.

Local residents of the village who were shocked to hear about the gruesome attack too thronged the office. The police had a tough time controlling the crowd, even as traffic through the area came to a standstill.

Polices urges govt for trial in fast-track court

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police will write to the government asking for permission for trial of the murder case of the woman tahsildar in a fast-track court.

Speaking to the media, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the suspect was in custody and that a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (murder attempt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him. It would be probed from all possible angles.

Replying to a question, he said the police would also probe how Suresh managed to get into the chamber and if there was an insider assisting him.

As for the motive of the murder and reports that there was a land dispute behind the shocking act, Bhagwat said as of now, what was known was that Suresh came to the office in connection with a dispute pertaining to a seven-acre land at Bacharam village near the Outer Ring Road. What was the dispute, how it had reached the court and what actually provoked Suresh to resort to the extreme act of setting the tahsildar on fire would be probed, he said.

Vijaya’s teachers, relatives in shock

Nalgonda: Nakrekal is still in shock. As television channels aired reports non-stop on the brutal killing of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, her hometown in Nalgonda district was caught in shock and disbelief.

Vijaya Reddy was the younger daughter of retired teacher C Linga Reddy, who settled in Nakrekal two decades ago after migrating there from his native place Perikakondaram. She completed her school education and intermediate from the AVM group of educational institutions at Nakrekal. She did her graduation from NG College in Nalgonda and also secured a B Ed from a college in the district headquarters. She got selected as a School Assistant through District Selection Committee and worked in a ZPHS school for three years.

In 2008, she got married to a lecturer Putta Subash Reddy. In 2011, she was selected for the post of Deputy Tahsildar after appearing for the Group-II recruitment test.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today,’ her teacher at AVM School P Srinivas said Reddy was a bright student and was socially conscious. “We are shocked to hear what happened to her. She had visited the school and distributed sweets when she got selected for the Group-II post,” he said.

Her relatives, well-wishers and several others from the area reached the house and consoled her father Linga Reddy and her mother. According to relatives, the funeral would be conducted at Kallapally village of Munugode mandal in the district on Tuesday.

TDCA, TTA call employees to join hands and fight

The Telangana Deputy Collectors Association (TDCA) and Telangana Tahsildars Association (TTA) on Monday urged Revenue Department employees to immediately come to the city to fight for stopping incidents like the Abdullapurmet one in future.

In a statement issued here, TDCA president V Lachi Reddy and TTA president S Ramulu termed the murder of the MRO Vijaya Reddy in Abdullapurmet as brutal.

Shocked beyond words: KTR

Hyderabad: The brutal murder of Vijaya Reddy at her office sent shockwaves across the State on Monday, with many taking to social media to express their shock.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said such inhuman attack was reprehensible. “I am shocked beyond words about the Abdullapurmet MRO Vijaya’s brutal murder. No matter what the unresolved issue was, this sort of inhuman attack is reprehensible and has no place in a democracy. My heartfelt condolences to her family,” he tweeted.

I am shocked beyond words about the Abdullapurmet MRO Smt. Vijaya’s brutal murder. No matter what the unresolved issue was, this sort of inhuman attack is reprehensible and has no place in a democracy. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Smt. Vijaya Reddy Garu🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 4, 2019

Condemning the murder, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said such a barbaric act in a civilised society was totally unacceptable. “We will bring the culprit to book and ensure that the severest of punishment is awarded at the earliest. Justice will be rendered to victim and her family members,” he said.

Former MP K Kavitha also tweeted, saying she was saddened by the incident. “Extremely shocked & saddened by the incident of MRO smt.Vijaya’s brutal murder. I strongly condemn this horrid attack & my deepest condolences to the family of Vijaya garu,” (sic) she tweeted.

The Telangana Tahsildars Association, Telangana Gazetted Officers Association, and, Telangana Deputy Collectors Association also condemned the incident.

