Tahsildar’s brutal killing sparks outrage across Telangana

By | Published: 12:42 am

Adilabad: Revenue staffers condemned the brutal killing of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy and staged protests in various mandal centres across Adilabad district on Monday.

The employees boycotted duties in the afternoon and wore black badges. They regretted that their lives were at risk with many resorting to attacks against the staffers. They demanded that the government take stringent action against the culprits. They wanted protection to the officials working in the revenue department.

The Telangana Revenue Employees Service Association’s wing member K Vanaja Reddy expressed shock over the incident. It is unfortunate that a tahsildar who has magisterial powers was set on fire in the broad day light. “We work for the government. But we don’t have security. This incident has raised doubts over the safety of the employees,” she said.

Protesters argue with Minister

Karimnagar: An argument broke out between BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and revenue employees when the latter blamed the government for the death of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy on Monday.

Revenue employees staged a rasta roko in front of the district Collectorate in protest against the brutal murder of Vijaya Reddy. The Minister, who arrived at the Collectorate to attend a programme, stopped his convoy and went to the agitating employees to extend his support.

When the Minister approached them, the employees raised slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and alleged that tahsildar’s murder took place due to the negligence of the government.

Peeved by the employees’ attitude, Kamalakar came down heavily on the revenue staff stating that where was connection between the murder and the Chief Minister. “How can the State government anticipate such an incident? It is not proper to level allegations against the government without knowing facts,” he said. Later, the employees took out a candle light rally to pay homage to the deceased Tahsildar.

Protests in Nizamabad, Kamareddy districts

Nizamabad: Nizamabad District Revenue Services Association condemned the killing of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy and demanded the government to provide security to revenue employees. Revenue employees boycotted duties in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and staged protest in-front of various tahsildar offices.

In Nizamabad the employees staged a protest at NTR Circle to condemn the murder. The employees raised slogans that the government should take responsibility for Vijaya Reddy’s murder and punish the culprits. A section of the employees also took out a candle light rally from the Collectorate to NTR Circle. Revenue Services Employees Association president L Ramana Reddy said attacks were increasing in the State against revenue employees, government should provide security to them to perform duties. He demanded that government should take stringent action against culprits.

In Nizamabad district revenue employees also staged protests at Indalwai, Dharpally, Varni, Kotagiri mandals. In Kamareddy district also they staged protest at Bibipet, Banswada mandal headquarters.

Employees in deep shock

Sangareddy: Condemning the murder of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy on Monday, tahsildars and other revenue staff staged protests at Tahsildar offices, revenue divisional offices and collectorates across erstwhile Medak district on Monday evening. Many of the offices were closed down protesting against the brutal killing of the lady officer.

All the staff participated in protests wearing black badges following a call given by the Tahsildars Association and Revenue Employees Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Patancheru tahsildar Peddireddy Yadagiri Reddy said the incident left them in deep shock. “It has exposed the lack of security at tahsildar offices,” he remarked.

Stringent punishment sought for culprit

Warangal: Employees of the Revenue Department including tahsildars staged silent protests at several places in the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday condemning the ghastly incident in which Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy was set ablaze at her office on Monday.

The staff of the Revenue Department wore black ribbons and staged the protest in front of Warangal Urban district Collector’s office. Speaking to the mediamen, they urged the State government to take steps for the protection of the officials and also demanded the government to see that the accused would be given suitable punishment for the crime.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .