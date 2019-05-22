Tahsildar’s driver booked for harassing woman in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Mancherial: The driver of Kotapalli mandal tahsildar was on Wednesday booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman under the pretext of helping her get a pattadar passbook, a fortnight ago. The woman was trying to secure a pattadar passbook for her land.

Kotapalli Sub-Inspector K Ramesh said the accused was identified as Gangadhar, native of Adilabad and a resident of Chennur. The complainant was from Janagaon village in Kotapalli mandal. Gangadhar reportedly took the woman on his bike to a secluded place and then misbehaved with her. He won her trust assuring his support in getting the document citing his proximity to the tahsildar.

The victim approached the police after two weeks unable to bear his harassment. A case was registered.

